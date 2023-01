Phillips, Wolf join coach Mitch Love on AHL all-star squad

A goalie and a goal-scorer were named to join the coach of the Calgary Wranglers on the 2023 AHL all-star classic Wednesday.

Forward Matthew Phillips, goaltender Dustin Wolf and head coach Mitch Love will represent the Pacific Division in Laval, Quebec, on Feb.5 and 6.

The Wranglers will be well represented at this year’s #AHLAllStar Classic: https://t.co/5jU79CHIvS pic.twitter.com/FASCxzCgTy

— Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) January 11, 2023

Phillips leads the AHL with 21 goals in 27 games this season. He's second in scoring with 40 points and recently was briefly called up by the Calgary Flames. It's his second time being named to the AHL all-star team but first appearance, as he was injured and not available to play after being named to the 2019-20 team.

Wolf leads the AHL with 21 wins, four shutouts, 719 saves, 772 shots against and is second in goals against at 2.08 and save percentage (.931).

He was named goaltender of the month for December, and has won his last eight starts dating to Dec.15. Wolf has a career record of 56-14-4 in the AHL.

Love was named coach of the Pacific Division All-Star team after piloting the Wranglers to the top spot in the Pacific Division with a record of 24-8-1.

Love was named the AHL's outstanding coach in 2021-22 when the Stockton Heat went 45-16-5-2.