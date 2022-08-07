Pho Noodle House seeing strong support in downtown Sudbury

A new Vietnamese restaurant called Pho Noodle House opened in Sudbury’s downtown core early last month. It’s located on Larch Street and the owner tells CTV News that each one of his employees is from Vietnam.

Owner, Benjamin Doan, told CTV News that he’s blown away with how supportive people have been and he hopes it will continue.

"The business has been wonderful," said Doan.

"The level of support from Sudburians has been tremendous. I never would have imagined the knowledge about the Vietnamese food of the people here. I thought I would need to educate them how to eat pho."

Doan moved to Canada in 1983 and he decided to make the move from Mississauga to Sudbury a few years ago. In addition to owning his own restaurant, he is also an immigration consultant.

"I feel that we need the young and the talents here to grow," said Doan.

"So, I’ve been helping all of the colleges down in Toronto and I’ve been working with Cambrian here too."

There are a total of 10 employees working at Pho Noodle House.

Doan said each employee is very familiar with the dishes on the menu and he hopes each shift gives them more of a chance to interact with Sudburians. He said he hopes they’ll stay in the city for good.

"They’re familiar with pho; they know pho and other Vietnamese dishes," Doan said.

"We want to give them an opportunity to talk to the locals, to get to immigrate to the community because I want them to stay here."

One of the employees is Long Diep. He moved from Vietnam to Sudbury two years ago. In addition to working at Pho Noodle House as a server, he is also attending Cambrian College.

"It’s a Vietnamese restaurant, so everyone is Vietnamese. It’s like a family together and a small community," said Diep.

"I love Sudbury because it’s a mining city, so I can combine my career (in) mechanical engineering, as well as the new career that I have learned at Cambrian College, graphic design."

Diep said although he misses home and his family, his co-workers have really helped him over the past two years.

"Everyone in this building is Vietnamese, so I feel like home and it reduces my home sick," he said.

"Everyone cares for each other and talks to each other.”

Doan said he plans to open two more restaurants in Sudbury and one in North Bay.