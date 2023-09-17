Phone line for the Timmins Police Service are temporarily not in service
The Timmins Police Service has issued a public advisory regarding a service interruption of its administrative or non-emergency phone number, 705-264-1201.
The outage is only impacting the service's administrative lines – emergency calls can still be made to 9-1-1.
“With the Administrative line being out of service, persons wishing to report non emergent or routine matters to the police can do so by either attending the police station in person at 185 Spruce Street South or to wait until full service is restored,” the advisory reads.
"The Timmins Police regret any inconveniences that arise from this temporary situation. This matter is being addressed urgently by our service technicians to restore normal service."
The Timmins Police Service Twitter account is not monitored 24/7. Do not post here to report an incident. FOR EMERGENCIES CALL 911.— Timmins Police (@TimminsPolice) July 13, 2015
