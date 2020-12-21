The B.C. Recovery Benefit designed to bring relief has proved to be a real pain for many British Columbians.

Provincial government phone lines were so jammed early Monday morning, the system didn’t work. By afternoon, many callers still couldn't get through and heard a busy signal.

Others who applied online received notifications that their application may take a month. Some are required to provide additional documentation like tax returns and utility bills.

“It’s bogus and so frustrating,” said Brittany Gugins. “They told us we’re going to receive it hopefully by Christmas if we get our applications in by the 18th, and now we’re all receiving emails stating they want additional information.”

The new mom told CTV News she could really use the money.

“It’s almost like the government is making this as difficult as possible so they don’t have to fulfil a promise,” said Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier. “The premier promised $1,000 for families in a bank account, direct deposit by Christmas. That’s three days away.”

In a statement, the provincial government wrote it understands the frustration: “Call centre agents are working to process the applications and get the benefits to people as quickly as possible.”

The Ministry of Finance confirmed 394,000 applications had been processed by Monday afternoon, and $282 million would be sent out within the week.