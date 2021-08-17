Phone sale gone wrong: Police investigating stabbing in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating after a Facebook marketplace sale went wrong Monday evening and left a male with non-life threatening injuries.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says officers responded at 5:47 p.m. to reports of a stabbing in the area of Watt Boulevard and 60 Street S.W. in the southeast neighbourhood of Walker.
Investigation into the incident revealed that a male had arranged to meet with another person to sell an iPhone off of Facebook marketplace.
According to police, the buyer attempted to grab the phone, igniting an altercation. The seller was stabbed and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, believed to be a young adult man is not in police custody, EPS say.
Officers from the southeast division are being assisted by detectives with the investigative response team, police add.
Police are reminding Edmontonians that there is a safe exchange zone completely covered by surveillance cameras at the southwest division station for people contemplating online exchanges.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
