The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public about a phone scam.

Phone Scam Alert: There have been reports of calls being made to residents claiming to be the ‘Health Unit’ requesting credit card information. The WECHU will never ask for any personal financial information. If you receive this call, report it to your police non-emergency line.

