Phone scam claims recipient close contact of someone with monkeypox: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising residents of a phone scam claiming the recipient is a close contact to someone with monkeypox.

On social media posts, the SHA said if prompted by the caller to press a number, hang up and do not press any numbers.

The SHA said there is no known case of monekypox in the province.

