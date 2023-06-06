Phone scammers target seniors in North Bay, demand ‘bail’ money for loved ones

Police in North Bay are warning the public about a telephone scam targeting older persons in which callers pose as police and demand payment for bail money to release a loved one from custody.

“The North Bay Police Service has received multiple reports of scam calls primarily targeting elderly individuals,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“During the calls, the scammers claim that they are police and demand payment in cash for bail funds to release a loved one from custody. During the calls, the scammers will even let the victim speak with an individual claiming to be a lawyer who will reinforce the scammer’s demands.”

The victims are then told to withdraw a large amount of money, “but not to discuss the reason for the withdrawal with anyone, threatening the victim with criminal charges should they do so,” police said.

“At this time, the North Bay Police Service has not received any reports of individuals paying the scammers.”

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be police who asks you to withdraw money, contact North Bay police at 705-497-5555 and press ‘9’ to speak with an officer.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from a scam, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.