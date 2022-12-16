Phone 'spoofing' scam circulating in Abbotsford, city warns

A phone "spoofing" scam circulating in Abbotsford has prompted a warning from the city.

The scam involves callers soliciting payment information through a pre-recorded voice message from a number that appears to belong to the City of Abbotsford.

It alerts residents to an outstanding order with the city and then asks them to dial "one" to submit a payment over the phone.

The city posted a warning to its website to alert Abbotsford residents that "these calls are fraudulent and did not originate from the City of Abbotsford."

The city goes on to say that it does not send automated messages or text messages seeking overdue payments and it also doesn't process utilities or tax payments over the phone.

"All outstanding payment notices from the city are sent by mail and email, and are available to residents via their online accounts," the city says.

The city says it's not uncommon for scams of this nature to occur during the holiday season, and is providing some tips on how not to become a victim of one.

Never assume that phone numbers appearing on your call display are accurate;

Avoid clicking on links from unsolicited messages;

Don’t download attachments from unsolicited messages;

Watch for spelling mistakes;

Don't trust a message just because the email address looks legitimate;

Beware of messages claiming to be from the Government of Canada or a law enforcement agency. They will never contact you to offer funds via email or e-transfer.

Anyone who receives a call from the City of Abbotsford asking for payment information is asked to hang up immediately.