Phone system down at Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo-Wellington

A phone line for Waterloo-Wellington residents in mental distress is currently down and out of order.

In a tweet issued at 3:29 p.m., the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo-Wellington said the phone system is down for both CMHA WW and Here 24/7.

The phone system at CMHA WW and the Here 24/7 is currently down and out of order. If you are in crisis, please call 226-790-4529. We will notify you as soon as our system is up and running again. pic.twitter.com/Xi9kmQYnm4

Officials are asking residents in crisis to call 226-720-4529.

Notifications will be provided on social media when the phone system is back up and running.