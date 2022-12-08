Phones ain't where the Hart is: Comedy fans to enjoy cell phone-free Saddledome show
Comedian turned Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Hart will hit the Scotiabank Saddledome stage Thursday night but don't expect to catch any of his performance on social media.
Hart's lone Calgary show of his ongoing Reality Check tour has been designated as phone and smartwatch free.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early as security will involve additional steps before the performance begins. All cell phones and smartwatches will be silenced by attendees and placed in sealed pouches that they will keep with them throughout the event.
Fans may return to designated areas in the concourse at any time to have their pouch unlocked to regain access to their phones and watches, but may not bring their devices into the seating area.
The star of Ride Along, the athlete interview series Kevin Hart is Cold as Balls, and the animated DC League of Super-Pets, was previously in southern Alberta in 2019 for the filming of a Jumanji sequel.
Previous Calgary cell phone-free events have included John Mulaney's Saddledome performance earlier this year and Jack White's 2018 'Boarding House Reach' tour show at the Stampede Corral.
