Phones ringing off the hook at golf courses in the Sault as season finally underway

People across the province have been flocking to some of the various recreational amenities that reopened Saturday.

In Sault Ste. Marie, golf courses and tennis courts were packed, with many looking to take in the nice weather this long weekend.

At the Crimson Ridge Golf Course this weekend, there will be nothing but round-the-clock tee times.

Staff said online bookings were full within minutes of Thursday's reopening announcement, and the golf course's phones have been ringing non-stop.

And many golfers said it was great just to be back outdoors.

"Feels fantastic, just to be outside in the fresh air and playing a sport I love to play," said Frank Brescacin, who was golfing for the first time this season.

Golfer Matt Diberardino was out with three of his friends for the first time in a while. Diberardino admits his game is a little rusty, but being the first time he's played in months, he said playing is all that matters.

"I'll just be happy to keep the ball straight, but there's a good chance I'll be losing a lot of balls today," he said.

Some of the city's tennis courts are also a popular destination for people this weekend. For one tennis player, the park is a great place to bring his family with him.

"It really feels great, my kids are actually out in the park too, they have been missing that, we've been going out for walks but they are really missing out on this, " said Muhammed Ghouri

Ghouri said he and three of his friends usually play doubles, but are keeping it extra safe. For him, the decision to reopen tennis courts has been a long time coming.

"It's excellent, like we've been waiting for that for the past, four, six weeks, playing outside," he said. "I think it's pretty safe, you know, because there's lots of distance. We are responsible, as well."

On Friday, the province also announced it would be adding splash pads to the list of outdoor amenities allowed to reopen. As of Saturday afternoon, however, the city doesn't have them up and running just yet.