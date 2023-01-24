Photo of alleged grandparent scammer released by Oxford County OPP

Oxford County OPP are looking to identify an alleged grandparent scammer.

Police released the photo online Monday following an incident in Norwich Township south of Woodstock.

They say a caller claimed to be police and that a grandchild needed money for bail.

OPP advise that anyone who receives a similar call to not panic and check with friends and family first.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the photo to reach out to police.

