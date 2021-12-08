Photo of person of interest issued in stolen credit cards investigation: OPP
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Provincial police have issued a photo of a person of interest related to stolen credit cards used in Tillsonburg.
In a tweet, Oxford OPP said they were investigating the theft of credit cards used at least once in the town.
The OPP also sent out a photo of a person of interest in relation to the incident.
#OxfordOPP investigating a theft of credit cards that were used at least once in @TillsonburgTown
If you recognize anything about this person of interest, contact #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeStoppersOC
1-800-222-8477^pc pic.twitter.com/RJwUzpOb5j
Anyone with information has been asked to call the OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
