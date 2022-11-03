Photo released of downtown Windsor bank robbery suspect
Windsor police are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly robbed a downtown bank by walking in and demanding money from a teller.
Police say officers were called to a bank in the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday where it was reported a woman went into the bank demanding money.
The teller complied and turned over “a quantity” of Canadian currently.
The woman then left the bank and fled on foot.
Police describe the woman as white, between 40 to 50 years old, about 5’3” with a medium build and medium-length red or brown hair. She was last seen wearing black Adidas shoes, a jacket with white stripes, black pants, and black sunglasses. She was also carrying a black satchel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com
