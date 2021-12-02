Photo released of suspect sought in London, Ont. homicide

London police have released a photo and description of a suspect sought in connection with the death of a Western University student in September.

Gabriel Neil, 18, of Barrie, Ont. died in hospital after an alleged assault near campus.

The first-year student was found seriously injured in the area of Western Road and Sarnia Road around 2 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Aliyan Ahmed, 21, was arrested the same day and charged with manslaughter in his death.

On Sept. 17, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Haroun Raselma, 19, on a manslaughter charge.

“Haroun Raselma is known to have ties to both London and the Montreal area, however his current whereabouts are unknown and he has not been arrested. We implore him to contact a lawyer and surrender himself to police,” said London police Det.-Sgt. Sean Travis in a statement.

Police have now released a photo and a more comprehensive description.

Raselma is described as:

Middle-Eastern male with a lighter complexion

approximately five feet 10 inches tall

medium to heavy build

shoulder-length bushy/curly brown hair that he parts in the middle

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.