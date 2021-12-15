Photo released of suspect sought in sexual assault investigation
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
London police are looking for public help to identify a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on June 19 inside a residence in the 400 block of King Street.
Police say a woman was sexually assaulted in the home by a man she had met earlier in the night. She was not physically injured.
Police have obtained a photo and are asking for public help to identify the man.
He is described as a Black male, about six feet tall, with a heavy build and wearing a red ‘snapback’ baseball cap and black T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
