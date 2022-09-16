Photo tributes to Queen Elizabeth unveiled at Windsor City Hall

Windsor’s City Hall is displaying portraits of Queen Elizabeth II in memoriam and for the funeral that will take place on Sept. 19.

Large commemorative window portraits of the Queen are at ground level outside the main entrance to the building.

In addition, the public can view rare photos, newspaper clippings and other historical artifacts at Museum Windsor’s Francois Baby House. The exhibition honours the life and reign of the late monarch — celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the British throne.

Nicole Chittle, Museum Windsor curator, hopes the public will take in the royal exhibit and scheduled guided tours at the historic house in downtown Windsor and pay a personal tribute to the Queen at city hall.

"At city hall, just on the windows there, they have a few photographs of the Queen on display in memoriam,” says Chittle.

She adds, “And, that is to remember her and also encourage people to come in, sign the book of condolences where they'll find another portrait of her that has been draped in her remembrance."

For more information about the exhibition at Francois Baby House and Windsor City Hall, you can visit the City of Windsor website.