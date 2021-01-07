Chaos erupted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building in a bid to halt the certification of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The rioters smashed through windows and entered the building, with chants of “Stop the Steal,” while waving pro-Trump flags and “Make America Great Again” merchandise.

Once inside, the rioters stormed the U.S. Senate chambers, prompting an evacuation and a lockdown of the building.

Photos and video from the chaotic scene show police clashing with the Trump supporters as things turned violent.

A rioter screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A rioter is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A man dressed as George Washington kneels and prays near the Washington Monument with a Trump flag on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

U.S. Capitol Police hold rioters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Rioters break TV equipment outside the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, during a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Violent rioters, loyal to U.S. President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

After 5 hours I’ve been rescued from my hiding place. Now i can show you my DIY barricade and gas masks. Protestors were right outside the door chanting ‘USA USA’ it was scary but i am ok! Thanks all for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/OX3rfM35zH

A lot of police out as the curfew comes into effect. Streets, at least where I am near the White House, are fairly quiet. pic.twitter.com/6nlFL3BX63

View from inside the Capitol as people gather on the West Front. The Capitol is currently on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/XKNKWNbHxZ

BREAKING: #Trump Supporters Break Glass windows at Capitol, trying to storm in.



Building on lockdown, session in recess and situation escalating: pic.twitter.com/3tVNntPNXv

- 1 person shot

- At least 1 bomb found on Capitol grounds

- Congressional chambers & offices breached by Trump supporters

- Tear gas deployed

- Capitol on lockdown



This is America Today. pic.twitter.com/5ov0GIRRlI

Now that I have service, a rundown on what just happened/what I just saw. MAGAs rushed the Capitol steps, breaking down the fence *and* barricades. Met with Capitol Hill police and some MPD, which released flash grenades, teargas, CS & mace, and pepper bullets. #DC #WildProtest pic.twitter.com/J837J5vrlS