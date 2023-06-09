Photos of arson suspect released by Edmonton police

Officers released security images Friday in an effort to track down a man suspected of setting a trailer on fire in northwest Edmonton.

Police said the man pulled into a shopping complex on Mistatim Road on May 5 at 6:20 p.m.

"He exited the vehicle, a dark coloured four-door 2017 Hyundai Elantra, and lit a trailer on fire," Cheryl Voordenhout, with Edmonton Police Service, wrote in a Friday news release.

"The suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. A staff member narrowly escaped the fire that was burning directly outside the business."

Anyone who can identify the man or has information in the case is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).