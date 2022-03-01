Photos of Russian Orthodox Church vandalism suspect released by Calgary police

The Calgary Police Service has released photos of a suspect connected to vandalism at a Russian Orthodox Church over the weekend and Calgarians are asked to help identify him.

A man went into the fenced yard at the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue N.E. about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday and vandalised the front door with red paint.

He then fled on foot and was last seen walking northbound on Eighth Street N.E.

The man is described as approximately 5'10" tall, with a medium build, and at the time of the incident he was wearing:

A black toque;

black face mask;

Brown anorak style coat;

Dark blue jeans;

Glasses, and;

Black runners with white soles.

The Calgary police hate crimes unit is investigating and say a motive is not yet clear.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.