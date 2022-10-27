Photos of suspect accused of leaving taxi driver with life-altering injuries shared by Vancouver police
Vancouver police have released photos of a suspect they say assaulted a taxi driver in the summer.
The photos, released Thursday, are of a man police said was picked up in a cab on Aug. 14 near Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station. According to the Vancouver Police Department, the man assaulted the driver while inside the taxi, then fled.
The driver's injuries were described by police as "serious" and "life-altering."
"Investigators have been unable to identify the suspect and are now turning to the public for assistance," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.
"Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call our investigators."
The photos show a man wearing a dark grey tank top and black shorts. He has short, dark hair, though in some of the photos he's seen wearing a white hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541.
-
John Tory promises renewed focus on frontline services, including graffiti and pothole blitzesMayor John Tory has announced a series of blitzes targeting quality of life issues ranging from graffiti to potholes as part of what he promises will be a renewed focus on improving frontline city services during his third term in office.
-
Wellington Street ‘extremely porous’ eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head saysThe head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Thunder and Hilltops set to face-off in PFC final for second straight seasonThe Regina Thunder and Saskatoon Hilltops will play each other in the Prairie Football Conference final for the second season in a row.
-
Sask. student wins accolade at world competitionSaskatchewan Polytechnic graduate Leah Lucyshyn was awarded a medallion of excellence in a global skills competition.
-
'We've listened': Edmonton outlines changes to snow and ice removalThe City of Edmonton said it's been listening to residents when it comes to snow and ice removal and announced a number of changes on Thursday to improve its program.
-
St. Thomas chief of police announces retirement after nearly 35 year careerChief of Police Chris Herridge of the St. Thomas Police Service announced on Wednesday his retirement following a policing career spanning nearly 35 years.
-
Wolverine populations declining in the Canada's Rockies, study suggestsA wildlife group says a recent study suggests that the number of wolverines in Canada's mountain parks is dropping and says climate change, trapping outside park boundaries and increased human activity could be to blame.
-
What is parliamentary privilege and how is the Ford government trying to use it?Here's what the experts have to say about parliamentary privilege and how Doug Ford is using it.
-
Barrie's Open Air Dunlop hosts a Pop-Up Festival for HalloweenBarrie's Open Air Dunlop festival ended in September, yet the Barrie Business Improvement Area (BIA) is holding a pop-up Halloween day on Saturday.