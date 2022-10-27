Photos of suspect accused of leaving taxi driver with life-altering injuries shared by Vancouver police

Vancouver police have released photos of a suspect they say assaulted a taxi driver in the summer.

The photos, released Thursday, are of a man police said was picked up in a cab on Aug. 14 near Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station. According to the Vancouver Police Department, the man assaulted the driver while inside the taxi, then fled.

The driver's injuries were described by police as "serious" and "life-altering."

"Investigators have been unable to identify the suspect and are now turning to the public for assistance," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call our investigators."

The photos show a man wearing a dark grey tank top and black shorts. He has short, dark hair, though in some of the photos he's seen wearing a white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541.