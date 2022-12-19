Photos of suspects in 'racially motivated attack' released by police

Police are looking for two males involved in a west Edmonton assault investigators say is motivated by hate.

A Black woman was leaving a business in the area of 114 Avenue and 135 Street between 4:30 and 5 p.m. on Saturday when a man approached her and demanded to see the contents of her bag.

The woman refused, and the man reportedly began to follow her and yell racial slurs.

Police say he approached another male nearby on a bicycle and got a can of bear spray, and then he walked back to the woman and sprayed her in the face.

The two males then fled the area, one heading north on foot toward 114 Avenue, and the other rode off on his bicycle eastbound on 114 Avenue.

Staff at a nearby business helped the woman until police arrived and took her home.

The Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes and Violent Extremism Unit is now investigating.

Surveillance photos of the males have been released in hopes someone will recognize them and come forward.

The man who sprayed the woman is described as an Indigenous man in his 30s with an average build, average height, wearing all black clothing and black, ankle high boots.

The male on the bicycle is described as Indigenous, wearing a black jacket and red hat. His bicycle is described as a black BMX style.

Anyone with information about the assault or the suspects is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.