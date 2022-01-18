Photos released of CrossIron Mills jewelry store robbery suspects

Airdrie RCMP is hoping someone will recognize two suspects in a brazen jewelry theft on Monday at CrossIron Mills Mall.

Police say two men walked into a jewelry story, both with their faces covered, just before 12:30 p.m.

One of the suspects then jumped over the counter and broke into a display case, stealing several gold chains.

The second suspect stayed at the front of the store to keep watch.

They then fled in a small, dark-coloured two-door Honda, possibly a Civic, with white custom rims.

The first suspect is described as:

A male with a medium build;

Wearing a brown baseball cap, red face covering, camo jacket and grey sweat pants, and;

Carrying an orange checkered backpack.

The second suspect is described as:

A male with a slim build, and;

Wearing a grey baseball cap, black framed glasses, black mask, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.