Photos released of CrossIron Mills jewelry store robbery suspects
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Airdrie RCMP is hoping someone will recognize two suspects in a brazen jewelry theft on Monday at CrossIron Mills Mall.
Police say two men walked into a jewelry story, both with their faces covered, just before 12:30 p.m.
One of the suspects then jumped over the counter and broke into a display case, stealing several gold chains.
The second suspect stayed at the front of the store to keep watch.
They then fled in a small, dark-coloured two-door Honda, possibly a Civic, with white custom rims.
The first suspect is described as:
- A male with a medium build;
- Wearing a brown baseball cap, red face covering, camo jacket and grey sweat pants, and;
- Carrying an orange checkered backpack.
The second suspect is described as:
- A male with a slim build, and;
- Wearing a grey baseball cap, black framed glasses, black mask, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
