Photos released of home invasion suspects
OPP have released photos of two suspects after a home invasion in Southwold Township.
Initially being investigated as an assault, OPP learned someone posing as a delivery person forcibly entered a residence after the homeowner opened the door — a second person entered shortly after.
Police say the first suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, approximately 6’1”, weighing about 170 lbs. He was wearing an orange construction shirt, dark-coloured sweatpants with a black hoodie.
The second suspect is described as an Asian man in his early 20s, standing about 5’8” and weighing 140 lbs. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie, jogging pants and a backpack.
The victim was taken to a local area hospital and treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information of surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact police.
