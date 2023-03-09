Photos released of suspect car in February sexual assault of woman offered ride home

Toronto police have released additional photos of the car they believe to have been driven by a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after offering to drive her home last month.

The incident took place in the area of Danforth and Greenwood avenues on Feb. 25 at approximately 3 p.m.

Investigators allege the suspect stopped his four-door, light-coloured sedan and offered the victim a ride home.

The victim then got into the suspect vehicle, police say. The suspect allegedly drove to a dead-end street in the area of Felstead and Lamb avenues and sexually assaulted the victim, officers said.

The suspect was interrupted by a black sedan driving toward the dead-end, police say, and the victim was able to exit the vehicle while the suspect was “startled.”

The suspect then fled the area in his vehicle after mounting a sidewalk, the release states.

The man is described by police as a South Asian male in his 20s, with a thin build. He was reportedly wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident. It is believed the suspect’s car is a 2011-2014 silver Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.

Police are looking to speak to the driver of the black sedan, as well as any other possible witnesses or victims, they said.

“Anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators,” the release states.

Photos of the suspect vehicle have been attached to the release, as well as photos of a similar make and model vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.