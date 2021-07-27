Photos released of suspect in Beltline restaurant robbery
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Calgary Police Service has released photos of a suspect believed responsible for the theft of 10 patio chairs from a restaurant in the Beltline earlier this month.
Someone cut a chain securing the patio then stole the chairs from the Simply Irie restaurant at 1510 Sixth Street S.W. about 5:30 a.m. on July 9.
Police say they believe the same suspect is also behind other earlier offences against the restaurant.
In the photos, the man appears to be bald with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark shirt and pants with white shoes and carrying a dark backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
'I like our chances': Two southwestern Ont. golfers prepare to tee off at Tokyo GamesThe men's golf tournament begins at the Tokyo Games on Wednesday with two southwestern Ontario athletes, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, competing.
-
Vaccinated students in Simcoe Muskoka will have 'minimal interruptions' this school yearWith September fast approaching, Simcoe Muskoka's health officials urge parents to have their children 12 and older vaccinated as Ontario's top doctor warns unvaccinated students could face a separate set of isolation rules.
-
Indigenous-owned chip company in Manitoba will soon be on store shelves across CanadaPeople across the country could soon be experiencing a chip that was created by a Manitoba-based, Indigenous-owned company.
-
Human remains discovered in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMPManitoba RCMP have found the remains of Clifford Joseph, who has been missing since June 7.
-
Prince Albert police ask for tips in unsolved homicide casePrince Albert Police Service continues to investigate the death of Dorian Michel, 27, as a homicide.
-
Maxime Bernier's court case pushed back in ManitobaPeople's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier's court case in Manitoba has been adjourned until late August.
-
Beach detour brings tiny town big traffic woesResidents in the tiny community of Crediton are hoping those on their way to and from Grand Bend will slow down when they pass through.
-
What may be behind Saskatoon's drop in crimeSaskatoon's Crime Severity Index rate dropped 10 per cent last year.
-
Dog killed following poisonings in Winnipeg neighbourhood: policeWinnipeg police are warning dog owners to be vigilant after receiving reports that two dogs were intentionally poisoned.