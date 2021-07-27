Photos released of suspect in Beltline restaurant robbery

Calgary Police Service has released photos of a suspect believed responsible for the theft of 10 patio chairs from a restaurant in the Beltline earlier this month.

Someone cut a chain securing the patio then stole the chairs from the Simply Irie restaurant at 1510 Sixth Street S.W. about 5:30 a.m. on July 9.

Police say they believe the same suspect is also behind other earlier offences against the restaurant.

In the photos, the man appears to be bald with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark shirt and pants with white shoes and carrying a dark backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.