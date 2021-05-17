Photos released of suspect in series of downtown Calgary robberies

CCTV footage turned up several photos of a suspect linked to a series of robberies in teh downtown core last week, which Calgary police are releasing with the hope it will trigger some tips.

Police say between May 10 and 12 — last Monday and Wednesday — nine robberies or attempted robberies were reported on LRT platforms or along Eighth Avenue S.W., each involving similar circumstances and suspect descriptions.

One robbery was reported in the Beltline, near 12th Avenue and 11th Street S.W.

In each instance a man approached a female victim, showed a knife and took their cash, wallet or purse.

The suspect is described as being a man in his early 20s, with a slim build, standing 167 to 170 centimetres (5'6" to 5'7") tall, with distinctive light blue to grey eyes.

He was wearing dark clothing with his face and head covered by either a red bandana or a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477.