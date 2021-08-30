Photoshoot aims to break down gender stereotypes

In an effort to help break down gender stereotypes about certain types of jobs, Build a Dream has partnered with professional photographer Heike Delmore to capture images of professional women working in careers where they are often underserved.

“We need to confront how others see these jobs and also how young women see themselves,” says Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President & Founder, Build a Dream.

Build a Dream encourages and empowers young women to explore all career opportunities available to them and it has struggled to find stock photos that accurately portrayed women working in the careers that the non-profit highlights: skilled trades, STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), emergency response, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Photographer Heike Delmore had worked on several projects with Build a Dream and donated her time and talent to the Women in Industry series. When asked why she would gift her services, Delmore says, “After getting my Hon B.Sc. I continued on to study computer programming and mixed it with my love for design. At the time there weren't very many women in that industry. Bringing more awareness and visibility to these industries, I believe will make a huge difference in the future.”

Hachem-Fawaz says that for many industries -- particularly those facing skills gaps -- it’s time to show off the opportunities that are out there. “It’s time to highlight women in these roles. We also need to make connections for students and families to demonstrate that there are multiple ways to reach your dreams.”

She goes on to say many families are not aware of the vast list of careers available, and are encouraged to discover that nearly every job makes a significant impact on the lives of others.

Delmore agrees, “In high school math class, for example, if students learned why they were memorizing formulas and how these formulas could be applied to creating an exciting product or making a difference in the world we would see women getting involved.”

“I believe that if more young women were aware of how math and science can lead them into exciting careers and industries we would see more women in these positions.”