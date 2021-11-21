PHU declares COVID-19 outbreak at Pope Francis Elementary School in Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has declared an outbreak at the Pope Francis Elementary School in Timmins with “affected cohorts provided guidance for monitoring, isolation and testing as appropriate.”



In a media release issued early Sunday afternoon, PHU confirmed it was working closely with the region’s Catholic School Board to ensure the safety of its students. PHU did not disclose how many staff or students tested positive.

“The school remains open and the health unit is reminding parents to use COVID-19 School and Childcare Screening Tool every morning to check for symptoms, regardless of vaccination status,” read the media release.



“The PHU is working closely with the school and the Catholic District School Board to ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and staff.”



The health unit will continue to provide infection prevention and control assessment at the school to support the implementation of enhanced public health measures

Additional COVID-19 information can be found on the Porcupine Health Unit’s website. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.