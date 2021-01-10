The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has declared an outbreak at Glencore’s Kidd Operations in Timmins after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.



Contact tracing has determined the cases are linked.

In a Jan. 10 news bulletin, PHU said 1 of the employees resides within the district while the other resides in another jurisdiction not specified in the update. Both individuals are now self-isolating.



Health officials say they are working with the site’s management team and have already identified and followed-up with all individuals who have a high risk of exposure.

“The management team at Kidd Operations is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” said PHU in the bulletin.

Anyone who is not feeling well, should stay home, self-isolate and seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario.

You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818. Our COVID-19 Information Line is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.on Saturday and Sunday.