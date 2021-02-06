Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has declared an outbreak at RYAM Lumber in Hearst, Ont. after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.



PHU is currently working closely with the company’s management team to ensure all prevention and control measures are implemented.



Both employees returned positive test results on Saturday and are now self-isolating. PHU has already reached out to all those considered close contacts at high risk of exposure.



Anyone who is not feeling well, should stay home, self-isolate and seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario.



You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818. Our COVID-19 Information Line is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID–19.