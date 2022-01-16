PHU warns of potential high-risk public exposures across two transit systems

Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) is warning of two high-risk public exposures to COVID-19 on a bus and train that departed Timmins for Moosonee on Jan. 13.

PHU says both Ontario Northland bus from Timmins to Cochrane, which departed on Thurs, Jan. 13 at 7:15 a.m., and a Polar Bear Express train from Cochrane to Moosonee at 9:00 a.m on the same day, are both considered potential high-risk settings at this time.

"Individuals in Coach 3 are advised to self-isolate for a minimum of 5 to 10 days as per their local public health guidance," wrote PHU in a Sunday afternoon news release regarding the train.



Public health officials have recommended that bus passengers self-isolate for the same time period. All passenger are advised to seek testing.



PHU is also reminding residents of the updated public health guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated,” PHU wrote in both releases issued Sunday afternoon.



“Before leaving your home, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.”