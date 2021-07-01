'Physical altercation' between two drivers at intersection in Leduc being investigated: RCMP

RCMP are investigating an incident in Leduc where a man was stabbed and sustained serious injuries to his chest, arm, and leg on Canada Day.

Mounties from Leduc say they responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. of a man who had been stabbed at the intersection of Southfork Road and Highway 2A in the city of Leduc.

The man had been driving northbound along Highway 2A when he and another driver both stopped and a “physical confrontation” occurred resulting in the man being stabbed, Mounties say.

According to RCMP, the man managed to drive himself to Leduc Community Hospital despite his serious injuries.

The stabbing victim was transported to an Edmonton-area hospital where he remains in serious condition but is expected to live.

RCMP say the suspect in this incident is described as a Caucasian man approximately 20 to 35 years old with a scruffy medium length beard and is approximately 5’7” to 5’8” and 160 to 170 pounds. Mounties believe he drove an older model tri-toned green Jeep with the top down or off.

If anyone has information about the incident or recognizes the Jeep, RCMP ask them to call the Leduc detachment at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.