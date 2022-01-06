'Physically and emotionally drained': Omicron affecting local businesses and staff

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surging in the province, B.C.'s top doctor is urging businesses to have contingency plans, in case as much as one third of their workforce is off sick.

The doors are locked and the lights are out at Hey Happy café in downtown Victoria.

"Physically and emotionally drained, I literally needed a break," said Hey Happy co-owner, Rob Kettner, on Wednesday.

The hospitably industry has been hit hard during the last few years amid the pandemic, and the downtown café has not been an exception.

"Like, 30 per cent of the people aren't working downtown anymore, sales aren't high enough, rent is staying the same," said Kettner.

Hey Happy expanded just before the pandemic hit, and that, unfortunately, made it ineligible for government support funds.

"We've lost a lot of money," said Kettner. "(Roughly) $80-$100,000 over the last 18 months."

Kettner decided to close up shop until Jan. 10 and took to social media to lay out his reasons for that.

The café owner says the support he's seen from the online community has been overwhelming.

"The response left me speechless at certain points," he said.

But he knows he's not the only local business that continues to struggle – and that struggle is only expected to get worse.

STAFF SHORTAGES

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warned businesses of potential staff shortages.

"We anticipate that as many as a third of your workforce, at any one time, may become ill with COVID-19," she said.

That warning has Kettner fearing the worst for his business, which is already on the ropes.

"If you lose a third of your staff it means you can only operate at two thirds of your business," he said. "So it probably means a third less income."

Kettner would like to see the province step up and help businesses that can't operate because of short staff levels due to the Omicron variant, but that seems unlikely as of Wednesday.

B.C.'s Minister of Jobs, Ravi Kahlon, told reporters Wednesday that support is on the way for businesses that were forced to close due to new restrictions – such as gyms and dance studios – but that no new funds were being set aside for businesses impacted by staffing shortages.

"There will be some businesses that will face some impacts from staff shortages," he acknowledged. "There may be some businesses that will have to close because of that."

But for now, Kahlon says the province is waiting to see how the next several weeks pan out.

"Right now, we’re going to continue to monitor that," he said.

"Dr. Henry laid out the worst case scenario and we’re going to continue to see what happens, just like jurisdictions across the country are monitoring the situation, and we’ll have to see what happens in the coming weeks," he said.

Kettner says Hey Happy will reopen on Jan. 10, but for how long, he doesn't know.

"I'm relatively optimistic (that) if we can get over this, that things will come back," he said. "But there are just no guarantees at this point."