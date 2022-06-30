Physician expects new COVID-19 variants every few months: 'Whole world is a petri dish'
CTVNews.ca Digital Content Editor
Patrick Rail
An emergency room physician in Toronto is warning that COVID-19 variants will continue to "mutate endlessly" as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are poised to become the dominant strains of the virus.
"The whole world's a petri dish," Dr. Kashif Pirzada told CTV News Channel on Thursday. "We're going to have these waves every two to three months."
Pirzada urged people who are gathering to consider using rapid tests before attending gatherings, and to hold any get-togethers outdoors, but also urged Canadian governments to take action ahead of a rise in cases.
"We really need to change strategy."
Watch the full interview by clicking the video at the top of this article.
