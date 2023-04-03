Physician shortage to be hot topic at northern municipalities meeting
The lack of permanent doctors in northern communities will be discussed at the annual meeting of northeastern Ontario municipalities.
Peter Falk, a town councillor in Huron Shores, plans to look at ways of addressing the issue at next month’s Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) conference.
It’s a longstanding issue for many Ontario communities, but Falk said it has hit hard in his area.
The shortage affects more than just health care, he said, as people want to live in a place that has family doctors securely in place.
Falk said he hopes to learn at FONOM what other communities are doing to boost recruitment.
“We’ve got some local clinics -- one in Thessalon, one in Bruce Mines -- that don’t have any primary care physicians (and) are currently being serviced by locums,” he said.
“We haven’t had primary care physicians in there for some time. It’s a real challenge.”
Falk said the municipality has consulted the Northern Ontario School of Medicine for residency.
But it could take years for graduates to come to Thessalon or Bruce Mines, and he seeks a shorter term answer to the problem.
The FONOM conference will be held May 8-10.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ballA new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of pawsA bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen treeA Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health ServicesA former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'It was like a nightmare': Ontario woman loses precious family photos after smartphone stolenAn Ontario woman said one minute she had her smartphone while shopping for clothes at a Mississauga mall, and then the next, it was gone.
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfillOutrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
-
'People enjoy it and laugh': Why an Edmonton-area historian is putting big hair on politicians through AIBig hair, biker jackets and musical flair are how Craig Baird is hoping to get people interested in Canadian history.
-
Wildfire season underway, as province, northern fire departments prepare to fight blazesIt may not look like it, but wildfire season officially began April 1.
-
Kemptville quilters' guild looking to document history of local quilts, new or oldA local quilters club has put a call out in eastern Ontario to dig up those old quilts lying around homes, all in an effort to preserve history and learn more about the quilters who made them.