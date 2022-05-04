Piano teacher in B.C.'s Okanagan charged with sex offences against a child

A 54-year-old man who provided private piano lessons to children in B.C.'s Okanagan has been charged with sexually assaulting a pupil, and police are searching for more possible victims.

Kelowna RCMP said they began investigating allegations against Neil Nein-Nein Wong back in February 2021, which eventually led to charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against him.

"The incidents allegedly occurred over an eight-month period in 2021 when the child was taking piano lessons at the teacher's home," the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

"By the nature of the piano teacher’s access to youth, investigators believe there may be additional victims, or people with additional information. The Kelowna RCMP are releasing the name of the teacher along with additional details in order to advance the investigation."

Authorities have not determined how many students were taught by Wong, but said he offered lessons online as well as in person.

"Parents would contact him through an email address and then later by phone to arrange the lessons," Kelowna RCMP said.

Officers initially arrested Wong last year, the day after the Kelowna RCMP detachment's Child Abuse Unit began investigating the allegations. He was subsequently released on conditions that barred him from having contact with anyone under the age of 16 for any reason.

His criminal charges were not approved until April 22, 2022. The piano teacher is scheduled to appear in court next on June 16.

Authorities asked any families who received piano lessons from Wong to contact Kelowna RCMP.