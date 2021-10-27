'Pick a better pastime': More than 35 vehicles left with slashed tires in Mount Forest, OPP say

Provincial police say more than 35 vehicles had their tires slashed in Mount Forest overnight.

In a news release, police said they received a complaint about slashed tires around 1:45 a.m. Around 15 other vehicles in the area of Main Street and Wellington Street area had also had their tires slashed, according to police.

Officers were unable to find any suspects in the area.

Police said they received several other calls about slashed tires on Wednesday morning.

"More and more people just keep calling in," said Const. Cheri Rockefeller with Wellington County OPP, adding the total number had climbed to between 35 and 40 by Wednesday afternoon.

"Each vehicle had approximately two to three tires, minimum, slashed," Rockefeller said.

Police said the vehicles were parked along the road or in parking lots along Main Street North, Main Street South, Wellington Street and Elgin Street.

Danielle Devia said both her vehicle and her boyfriend's had tires slashed.

"So instead of, you know, starting the day with making my daughter's breakfast and lunch I had to call the police, CAA and the mechanics," she said. "My boyfriend can't go to work today so it's loss of money as well as money out of our pockets."

Devia said she's preparing for a bill in the hundreds of dollars, on top of the hassle. She also had a message for those responsible.

"Pick a better pastime. You're going around and causing havoc for no reason and it's just a big problem for a lot of people," she said.

Whoever is responsible for the damage could face mischief charges, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

"We're just asking anyone that may have seen anything suspicious overnight to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers or anyone that might have video surveillance to have a loot at it and call us if they see anything suspicious on there," Rockefeller said.