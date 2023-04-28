iHeartRadio

Pick-up truck flips on side in Walker Road crash


Emergency crews responded to a collision on Walker Road in Windsor, Ont. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

A pick-up truck was flipped on its side after colliding with another vehicle on Walker Road Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Ottawa Street.

The truck has since been turned back onto its wheels. The other involved car, which appears to have sustained significant damage to its front end, has been towed.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

