Pick Your Own Strawberry Fields open in St. Agatha

Herrle’s Country Farm Market in St. Agatha opened its Pick Your Own Strawberry Field to the public on Tuesday.

Herrle’s staff said the recent dry conditions across Waterloo region have actually helped the berries flourish, with the height of the season expected to hit around Canada Day.

“It’s an abundant crop. We’re really quite delighted and excited to welcome people back to the patch,” said Michelle Herrle, one of the managers.

Some fresh food lovers were quick to head out into Herrle’s fields on Tuesday to enjoy the bountiful harvest.

“We just did a little patch and we got four of these from it,” said Diane Henry and George Ross, pointing to a container filled with strawberries.

The Pick Your Own strawberry season at Herrle’s is expected to last about three weeks or until the fields are picked.

