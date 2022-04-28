Pickering restaurant owner facing new sexual assault charges after more victims come forward, police say
Police have laid additional charges against a Pickering restaurant owner after three more victims came forward with allegations of sexual assault.
The man was initially arrested earlier this month after a 16-year-old female, who was an employee at his Kingston Road restaurant, alleged that he touched her inappropriately in the workplace.
In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that three more victims have since come forward with “similar allegations.”
The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Esmaeil Jafariesfidvajan, is now facing three additional counts of sexual assault and three additional counts of sexual exploitation.
He has been released on a promise to appear in court.
Police say that they continue to investigate the matter and are asking anyone with new information to contact Det. Const. Brown of the Major Crime - Special Victims Unit at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 5305.
-
'We need additional options': Renewed calls to allow Uber, Lyft to operate in Greater VictoriaNow that many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, tourists are returning and bars and restaurants are filling up. That has prompted the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association to renew its call to the province to allow large ride-hailing companies, including Uber and Lyft, to operate in the capital.
-
14-year-old celebrates birthday with Victoria firefighters after cake catches on fireOn a scale of one to 10, 10 being best, Liam was feeling a solid 7.5 while waiting for his birthday party to begin.
-
Man rescued from black rocks at Peggy's Cove ThursdayFor the second time this month, a person has slipped on the black rocks at Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia.
-
Motion to decriminalize small amounts of illegal drugs set to return to Winnipeg city hallA Winnipeg city councillor plans to bring back a motion to decriminalize small amounts of illegal drugs after a similar one was narrowly defeated at city hall earlier this year.
-
Salvation Army’s Soap for Hope program offers those in need vital personal careThe Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope is launching a program called Soap for Hope to provide community showers for those who are without a home.
-
2 men charged in hate-motivated attack in downtown CalgaryCalgary police say two 21-year-old men are facing charges in connection with a brutal attack on a homeless man that occurred in late March.
-
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
-
Christal convicted in 2019 homicide of Uber driver Karsif HiraniAndrew Christal has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Calgary Uber driver.