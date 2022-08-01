Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry crop
The blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
Arthur Chokuette is known as the Blueberry Guy and has a stand along highway 69 south. In the blueberry business for 40 years, he said the crop is light this year.
"The weather didn't cooperate we had a very cold month of June plus no rain," Chokuette said.
"And we had we late frost at the end of May so it affected blueberries when they are in flower.
He said it's tough going this season, with pickers forced to travel further into the bush to find berries. The season should last another two weeks, he added.
"A big basket -- 11 quarts -- it takes you a whole day to pick that, normally you would pick that in three hours," said Chokuette.
He said pickers are also competing with black bears.
"There is a lot of momma bears and cubs floating around out there," Chokuette said.
"They eat a minimum of 75 pounds of blueberries a day, which is equivalent to three, 11-quart baskets of berries. And they have first pick at the berries, so when we get there we are wondering what happened."
-
UCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer helps with rescue at Strathmore RodeoUCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer sprang into action this weekend at the Strathmore Rodeo.
-
One dead, two seriously injured after head-on collision in ScarboroughOne person has died and two others have been transported to hospital following a head-on collision in Scarborough.
-
Motorists stranded on QE II after severe storm system drops large hailVehicles travelling along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway Monday evening were impacted by a massive storm that produced large hail, stranding some motorists.
-
'Targeting the wrong people': Frustration as activist group deflates tires on dozens of Vancouver Island SUVsA woman who is nearly nine months pregnant was one of dozens of people who saw the tires of their SUVs deflated by an activist group on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
Boys basketball powerhouses flash offence in U-17, U-15 national championship openersThe first Under-15 and Under-17 national boys' basketball championships in three years tipped off Monday in Edmonton, and it didn't take long to recognize a couple powerhouses in both tournaments.
-
2 in hospital after rescue from Maple Ridge swimming holeTwo people were sent to hospital on Sunday afternoon after being pulled to shore and cared for by some strangers at Alouette Lake.
-
'Urgent! Please?' B.C. senior turns to newspaper ad to find doctorIn a stark example of how desperate people in B.C. are to find a family doctor, a senior recently placed a newspaper ad to try and find someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops aim to 'make things right' after last season's disappointing finishThe long road to the Canadian Junior Football League Championship started Monday as the Saskatoon Hilltops began their training camp at Ron Atchison Field.
-