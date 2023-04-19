Picket lines go up in Sudbury as 3,000 local staff join national strike

The biggest public service strike in Canadian history has begun, with 155,000 federal workers walking off the job as of 12:01 eastern time Wednesday morning.

In Sudbury, strikers were on the picket lines outside of the Canada Revenue Agency building on Notre Dame Avenue. Of the total strikers across Canada, 35,000 are CRA workers.

Locally, it’s estimated 3,000 people will be on strike.

Union representatives say wages are the main sticking point and that there was a strategy involved in deciding to go on strike at this time.

“We targeted the tax filing season to force the treasurer board to maybe negotiator with us in good faith than they have been,” said Chris Foucault, President of Union of Taxation Employees Local 00042.

“Because we’ve been negotiating for two years, not once have we received a wage proposal, so now it’s time to see something.”

Foucault said workers will remain on strike until they receive an acceptable offer.

“Now it’s time to say at least give us something, give us a wage proposal and let’s negotiate, let’s continue to talk because this is the last thing we wanted to do,” he said.

“But we’re here and … I’m very proud of my members … I’m flabbergasted. The support is overwhelming. It could bring me to tears. I had no idea we’d have this many people show up”

Foucault said some essential services will continue during the strike.

“Canada Revenue Agency has about 120 essential service employees that are here to do the benefits that people are relying on,” he said.

“They’re relying on their pension cheques, they’re relying on their child tax, and that’s why we want to do this. We have the essential services. We understand essential services are required and the impact to the average taxpayer is going to be very minimal.”