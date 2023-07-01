Pickleball expanding in North Bay

The sport of pickleball continues to grow rapidly, especially in North Bay.

The North Bay Pickleball Club has gone from just a few players a couple of summers ago to more than 200 members now and it continues to grow. Officials with the club say they will soon need more court space to play.

“The club has grown because the sport has grown,” said club member Debbey Bentley.

“You can play at so many different levels. Everybody has fun, everybody is welcome. It’s a great atmosphere, lots of fun, lots of exercise.”

Chris Derochie, another club member, told CTV News that the sport is expanding quickly.

“It’s really accelerating,” he said.

“It’s at a rapid pace of growth where we’re busting at the seams.”

There are 10 courts set up by the city in the Pinewood area and members said a court is hardly ever empty.

“The city has been great,” said Derochie.

“We have a facility that’s been paved here. They’ve provided nets, washroom facilities so we’re very fortunate with this. Probably though – in a few years, we’re going to be looking for more court space due to the really big growth.”

Most members said they play for fun – admitting though that things get competitive at times. But with players ranging in ages up to 90-years-old, it is the social aspect that keeps many coming back.

“You’re getting some exercise, the social and just movement is health,” said Derochie.

Officials said that with indoor courts in the city, pickleball doesn’t have to stop in the winter.

For more information on the North Bay Pickleball Club, visit their Facebook page.