Pickleball picking up in Waterloo Region

People of all ages in Waterloo Region are picking up a pickleball paddle.

The game is described as tennis, badminton, and table tennis all rolled into one, played with a paddle, plastic wiffle ball, and on a badminton court.

“There’s a lot of footwork and a lot of thinking," one player said. "You have to practice a lot to get better.”

At the K-W Badminton Club, over 70 people registered for morning clinics put on by pickleball of Waterloo Wellington Region.

This was followed by tournaments for all skill levels through the afternoon.

"Anybody can become a good pickleball player," said Fiona Macgregor, president of the Pickleball of Waterloo Wellington. "We’ve taught grade fours all the way through to 80 year olds."

The organization is working to help players get better, find new places to play, and build a growing community of players.

“Everybody's playing and then they’re sitting down afterwards, before COVID, and socializing between games," said Macgregor. "It’s naturally brought that out, more so than any other sport I've seen.”