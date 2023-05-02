Pickleball popularity leads to more places to play in Lethbridge

The City of Lethbridge, drawing on the increasing interest in pickleball, has passed an amendment to allow the creation of six more courts.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, council approved a change to its capital improvement plan to build six new courts within the budget.

It also revised a number of features of the proposals in order to reduce costs.

Those include Plexipave coatings and windscreens along with walkways, officials said.

"The revisions will remove the options of adding wind mitigation, alternative surfacing, a viewing area and benches to the existing courts," the city said in a statement.

Mayor Blaine Hyggen says the decision came as a result of his administration's "creative solution" to the problem.

Last year, the city says it received construction bids but the highest evaluated bid was over budget.

When administration attempted to have an additional $300,000 for the project this past January, that wasn't approved, so it needed to find a way to cut costs.

Robin Harper, Lethbridge's general manager of recreation and culture, says city staff have been working with the Lethbridge Pickleball Club and figures this solution will "meet their needs."

"Careful financial considerations have been evaluated to ensure this project is focusing on the needs, while the key optional items will still provide significant value to the playability of the courts," Harper said.

"This project creates additional space and functional improvements to play pickleball and to eventually host large events and tournaments at Legacy Park."

No work will be needed on the existing courts, the city says.

Contracts are expected to be finalized in May, with construction commencing as early as June.

The city says they could be open to the public by August.