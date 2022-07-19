Pickup driver killed, 4 injured in highway crash near Vulcan, Alta.

A pickup truck driver is dead and the four occupants of an SUV are in hospital following a Saturday afternoon crash at a highway intersection in southern Alberta.

The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 529, roughly 17 kilometres south of the town of Vulcan. According to RCMP officials, a southbound pickup truck was struck on the driver's side by a westbound SUV.

A 55-year old man who was driving the pickup was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released.

A 33-year-old woman who was in the SUV was airlifted by a STARS Air Ambulance crew. Her condition is not known.

The 34-year-old man driving the SUV and two children who were in the back seat were transported by ground ambulance to hospitals in Calgary.

Anyone with information or dash cam video leading up to the incident is asked to contact Vulcan RCMP at 403-485-2266. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.