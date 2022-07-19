Pickup driver killed, 4 injured in highway crash near Vulcan, Alta.
A pickup truck driver is dead and the four occupants of an SUV are in hospital following a Saturday afternoon crash at a highway intersection in southern Alberta.
The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 529, roughly 17 kilometres south of the town of Vulcan. According to RCMP officials, a southbound pickup truck was struck on the driver's side by a westbound SUV.
A 55-year old man who was driving the pickup was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released.
A 33-year-old woman who was in the SUV was airlifted by a STARS Air Ambulance crew. Her condition is not known.
The 34-year-old man driving the SUV and two children who were in the back seat were transported by ground ambulance to hospitals in Calgary.
Anyone with information or dash cam video leading up to the incident is asked to contact Vulcan RCMP at 403-485-2266. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
-
Rent prices in Toronto rose by 'fastest pace on record' in Q2: reportGTA rent prices rose by 'the fastest pace on record' in the second quarter of this year with the average one-bedroom unit being leased out for nearly $2,200 a month, a new report has found.
-
Man killed in south Calgary assault, police look for witnessesCalgary police are investigating a brutal assault earlier this month that resulted in a man's death.
-
How you can learn about and celebrate Indigenous culture during the Pope's visit to EdmontonAs Canada prepares to welcome the Pope next week for a journey of healing and reconciliation, the City of Edmonton is offering a number of opportunities for residents to experience Indigenous culture and history.
-
Fatal collision claims the life of motorcyclist in Grey CountyPolice are investigating after a two vehicle collision in the Township of Georgian Bluffs left the driver of a motorcycle deceased early Monday afternoon.
-
London police ID person charged in connection to disturbance at Pride eventLondon police have identified the person charged in connection with an altercation at the Worley Pride event over the weekend.
-
Province investing in more learning opportunities for uncertified health-care aidesThe Manitoba government is working to expand staffing within personal care homes with a $3.4 million investment focused on additional learning for some health-care aides.
-
-
Stolen vehicle found abandoned in Bradford canalA stolen vehicle was found partially submerged in the canal in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Teens facing charges following stabbing of 51-year-old manTwo teens are in police custody in connection with a robbery and stabbing involving a 51-year-old man.