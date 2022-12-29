Pickup rollover closes Airport Road

An early-morning rollover sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police were called to the Airport Road and Leamster Trail intersection at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday where they found a white pickup truck had rolled off the road into a snowbank near the sidewalk.

The driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

OPP Central Region collision reconstructionists are assisting with the investigation.

Airport Road will be closed for several hours for the investigation. Commercial truck traffic is requested to stay away from the area and use Highway 10 and Highway 50 as alternate routes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash camera footage is asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment - (905) 584-2241.