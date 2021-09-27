Pickup stolen in Sarnia, Ont. involved in five crashes

A Sarnia, Ont. man is facing 10 charges after a pickup truck stolen from a variety store parking lot was involved in several collisions before the driver fled on foot.

The white pickup was reportedly stolen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Indian Road and Wellington Street.

Shortly afterward, police were contacted about a hit and run at Exmouth and Christina streets involving the vehicle.

Officers then located the vehicle in the area of Murphy Road and Exmouth Street, where police way it was boxed in by a cruiser and a stopped vehicle, but when the officer got out to approach the pickup it crashed into the vehicle ahead of it and ran the red light to get away.

Police say it continued swerving in and out of traffic and mounting curbs as the vehicle fled eastbound on Exmouth.

At the pedestrian crossover at Exmouth and the Howard Watson Trail the pickup rear-ended a vehicle stopped at the lights, and the driver fled on foot along the trail.

Police gave chase, and say the suspect was tripped up by a cyclist on the trail allowing them to catch up.

During the arrest, officials say the suspect struggled and refuse to cooperate with police before finally being taken into custody.

The 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with:

theft of motor vehicle

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

five counts of failing to stop after an accident

flight from police officer

resist peace office

drive while under suspension

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say no one was seriously injured or taken to hospital and are thanking everyone who called police to keep them informed of the pickups whereabouts.